Fern Hill Road is open

After a closure that first began January 11, Fern Hill Road on the edge of Forest Grove has reopened.

The flood gates, set up to block motorists from repeatedly driving into the flooded road in years past, resulting in numerous water rescues, were also closed in December for flooding.

Fern Hill Road, a common access point for Gales Creek residents heading to the eastern portion of Washington County frequently floods during the rainy season, and as a result, has moveable gates installed to close it when the Tualatin River floods the roadway.

This time around, the road closure came right before a major winter storm struck, leading to a road closed for flooding that then froze over.

Before driving the road during periods of heavy rain, check out the cameras on tripcheck.com to see if the road is closed or not.