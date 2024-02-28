Tillamook Forest Center to reopen March 6

The Tillamook Forest Center, located on Highway 6 at the mid point between Tillamook and Gales Creek, will reopen for the season Wednesday, March 6.

It closed in November after completing their first full season since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the popular spot to close just days after opening for the season in 2020.

Operated by the Oregon Department of Forestry, the facility, sandwiched between the Wilson River and the Wilson River Highway near the Jones Creek area, will be open for spring hours Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those hoping for a sneak peek at the center can join a work party Saturday, March 2 by registering by 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 28.

Call 503-815-6807 or email [email protected] to register.

Coming soon, the center will kick off the spring season with a salmon release walk.

“After a short presentation, we will walk to Jones Creek and release the tiny fry that were raised in our visitor center,” the TFC said on their events page. A date was not yet set for the release, but those interested were urged to keep an eye on the center’s Facebook page.

A temporary exhibit entitled “Roots” is also promised for the summer, but no details were yet available at the time of publishing.

The center features a replica fire lookout tower, an interpretive center, a bridge that spans the Wilson River and links to the Wilson River Trail, a theater that shows programs related to the historic Tillamook Burn, and presentations surrounding the history, wildlife, and vegetation of the Tillamook State Forest.

More information can be found by visiting the Tillamook Forest Center website.

The Tillamook Forest Center is located at 45500 Wilson River Highway, Tillamook, Oregon 97141 and can be reached by phone at 503-815-6800.

To stay up-to-date on the forest center’s plans and events, follow them on Facebook.