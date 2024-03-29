It’s time to remove your studded tires

If you’re reading this and you still have studded tires on, time is running out to swap to more weather-appropriate tires.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Sunday, March 31 is the deadline to remove the traction-supporting—and road-chewing—tires.

“We encourage everyone to take off their studded tires before March 31, especially if you won’t be driving in the mountains,” advised Galen McGill, State Maintenance and Operations Engineer.

Citing a 2014 study that estimates $8.5 million in damage to state highways alone in Oregon, the state transportation agency has long urged motorists to ditch studded tires in favor of traction tires or chains.

If you’re caught with studded tires on after the deadline, the fine is $165 and a class C citation.

Motorists will next be allowed to use studded tires November 1.

ODOT urged motorists to check tripcheck.com before hitting the road to check weather conditions.