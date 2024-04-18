Gales Creek Community Club meets Thursday, April 25

At the meeting, the group plans to hear a progress report on the upcoming Gales Creek Strawberry Festival—volunteer coordinator Sharon Parker (Disclosure: this journalist’s mother) notes that volunteers and musicians are still needed—and discuss the upcoming National Night Out, planned for August.

The group also plans to solicit volunteers for an upcoming Gales Creek Community Church cleanup day and open the floor to Gales Creek residents for any other topics of concern.

The Gales Creek School, which houses part of the Forest Grove School District’s Oak Grove Academy and the Gales Creek Library is located at 9125 NW Sargent Road.