Gales Creek Community Club meets Thursday, April 25

The next meeting—and first since the group formally adopted a name—of the Gales Creek Community Club will be held Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. inside the Gales Creek Library.
The library, housed inside the Gales Creek School, will also be open that day as it is every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
At the meeting, the group plans to hear a progress report on the upcoming Gales Creek Strawberry Festival—volunteer coordinator Sharon Parker (Disclosure: this journalist’s mother) notes that volunteers and musicians are still needed—and discuss the upcoming National Night Out, planned for August.
The group also plans to solicit volunteers for an upcoming Gales Creek Community Church cleanup day and open the floor to Gales Creek residents for any other topics of concern.
The Gales Creek School, which houses part of the Forest Grove School District’s Oak Grove Academy and the Gales Creek Library is located at 9125 NW Sargent Road.
