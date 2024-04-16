Gales Creek Garden Club plans church grounds cleanup May 4

The Gales Creek Garden Club will once again clean up the grounds of the Gales Creek Community Church in an all-volunteer effort to spruce up the downtown anchor on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’re wanting to clean up the church yard before the Strawberry Festival,” explained Gales Creek Garden Club President Joyce Sauber, who has led similar cleanups at the church and at the Gales Creek Fire Station, just some activities among her numerous other volunteer activities and roles in Gales Creek.

The Gales Creek Strawberry Festival is returning after a four-year hiatus this June, and the Gales Creek Garden Club is one of at least three community groups working to make it happen.

Sauber urged others in the community to join their efforts, rattling off a laundry list of activities the group planned to tackle, including spreading barkdust, pulling weeds, blowing leaves, trimming shrubs and working up the ground and other landscape work.

“We want our community to look good,” she said.

Those looking to volunteer should bring their own tools for the job they want to do.

The Gales Creek Community Church is located in downtown Gales Creek at 9170 N.W. Sargent Road.