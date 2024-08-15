Gales Creek Campground closing early for the season

The Gales Creek Campground is closing early for the season to allow for the installation of new culverts and a road widening project at the popular campground on the eastern edge of the Tillamook State Forest on upper Gales Creek.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the campground will close September 3, and won’t open again until the spring.

“Along with the campground, the day use area and Gales Creek Trailhead will be inaccessible until the road work is completed this fall,” the ODF said.

Other seasonal campgrounds in the Tillamook State Forest are expected to close October 7, while seasonal Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) sites will close October 31.