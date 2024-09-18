Vendor applications open for Gales Creek’s annual holiday bazaar

The Gales Creek Community Club has opened the vendor application window for the biggest annual holiday bazaar in Gales Creek.

Held in the Gales Creek School every year and relaunched after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2023, the bazaar is run by the Gales Creek Community Club with the Gales Creek Community Church partnering once again with the group for hot lunches and a bake sale benefitting the community’s food bank, also housed in the church.

This year, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Disclosure: this journalist is a volunteer for the event.)

Crafters, artists, and purveyors of curated vintage items are encouraged to fill out a vendor application for the event, which draws hundreds of people to Gales Creek’s downtown core every fall. Those looking for more information or able to volunteer to help set up, run, and tear down the event can contact event coordinator Sharon Parker (Disclosure: Yes, my mother) at 503-332-7675.

“Volunteers came out of the woodwork to help with the Strawberry Festival in June, and I hope we get that same support for the bazaar,” Parker said. “I’m grateful to the volunteers and vendors who make these events successful.”

For more information, visit the Facebook event page for the bazaar or download vendor forms here.