Volunteers sought for Gales Creek Halloween Party

The Annual Gales Creek Halloween Party will be held Saturday, Oct 19 at the Gales Creek School and volunteers to help run the event are needed.

A party thrown by the Gales Creek Parent Teacher Organization for local students who went to the Gales Creek Elementary School has morphed into a gathering for local children who would go to the school if it were still a community elementary school.

But to make the event work, more volunteers are needed the day of the Halloween Party to set up the event and run about 10 kids games, volunteer coordinator Melinda Fischer said in a message to the Gales Creek Journal.

Volunteers are needed between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to set up the event, and from 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to run games.

Those running a game may be paired with another volunteer for the evening to handle one of the games.

Those interested in volunteering were asked to call or text Melinda Fischer at 503-502-6523 or to send an email to [email protected].