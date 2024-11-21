Photo of the Highway 6 repair Nov. 20, 2024 courtesy Dan Powell, used with permission
Highway 6, News, Traffic

Highway 6 fully reopened after sunken grade repaired

by Chas Hundley on

More in Highway 6:

Both lanes of Highway 6 at milepost 35 are fully open, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation said in an email to this newspaper at 3:45 p.m.

The agency had scrambled a repair team to the site after the pavement dropped more than half a foot early Wednesday, leaving motorists with blown tires according to eyewitness reports

The original repair estimate put the lane reopening at 2 p.m.

As a result, the westbound lane was closed for nearly 12 hours while repairs were made.

Traffic was controlled with an automated light.

The area the sunken grade is in is riddled with past repair jobs, potholes, and other sunken grades.

An ODOT study released in 2023 found that 14 out of 18 priority unstable slopes along Highway 6 are located between mileposts 31 and 35.

Chas Hundley
+ posts

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Sign up for free Gales Creek news in your inbox ↓

The groceries your family needs!

New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers