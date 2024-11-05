Washington County Sheriff’s Office, county police departments condemn political violence

Washington County law enforcement agencies, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office serving Banks and Gales Creek, have issued a joint statement affirming their support for peaceful assembly as the election deadline nears, while condemning political violence.

“Peaceful assembly is a fundamental pillar of our democracy, and we are dedicated to safeguarding this right for all members of our community,” the Law Enforcement Council of Washington County said in a message released via several social media pages of some of their member agencies.

The law enforcement council said it strongly condemned political violence, rioting, and vandalism.

“Individuals or groups found breaking the law during this election season will be held accountable,” the statement read.

Heads of nine city law enforcement agencies, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington County District Attorney were all listed on the statement.

“We ask everyone to join us in this commitment, ensuring that our communities remain a place where all voices can be heard without fear or disruption,” the group said.

The statement comes on the heels of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management activating the state’s emergency center to handle any potential election-related issues Monday.

The National Guard is on standby, a spokesperson for Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said.

Read the statement in full below: