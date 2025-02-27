The Gales Creek School on May 9, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley
Gales Creek Community Club meeting Thursday, February 27

The Gales Creek Community Club will meet Thursday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Sheri Bagdonas, a group leader, said topics on the evening’s agenda included the upcoming Strawberry Festival, bylaws and topics of interest to the Gales Creek and Glenwood communities.

The group meets inside the Gales Creek Library, located inside the Gales Creek School at 9125 NW Sargent Road.

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

