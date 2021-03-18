Free Oregon • Coronavirus • Government

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that the federal tax filing deadline would be moved from April 15 to May 17, and Oregon will follow suit.

Tax forms. Photo: Chas Hundley

“Oregon will be following the IRS new tax deadline of May 17,” said Rich Hoover, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Revenue in an email to the Gales Creek Journal.

The new deadline is similar to, though not as generous as 2020’s deadline extension, which pushed Tax Day into July, which added three months to taxpayers’ timetable due to the havoc COVID-19 wreaked on businesses and individuals.

More information on exactly what the extension means for Oregon is forthcoming, Hoover said.

Current information on COVID-19's impact on state taxes can be found on the DOR website.

In a press release, the IRS set forth their reasoning for moving Tax Day.

"This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to."

Those who have received unemployment benefits in 2020 were advised to avoid filing their taxes until further guidance could be issued in light of the American Rescue Plan’s exemption of the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits for households with a gross income of $150,000 or less.