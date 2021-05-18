Free Washington County • Elections • Politics

Haven’t cast a ballot in today’s special district election? It’s not too late. The election closes at 8 p.m. tonight, giving prospective voters an opportunity to drop a ballot off at one of the numerous ballot drop box sites throughout the county or at the county election office in Hillsboro. It is too late to mail a ballot.

File photo: Chas Hundley

Locally, a drop box site is located at the Banks Public Library (42461 NW Market Street), in Forest Grove in front of the Forest Grove City Library (2114 Pacific Ave), in North Plains at City Hall (31360 NW Commercial Street), and many other locations.

According to the most recently available numbers from Washington County, the vast majority of registered voters in Washington County have yet to cast a ballot, with only 69,396 ballots, or 18% of all registered voters participating as of Monday afternoon.

This year’s special district election turnout is currently at the second-highest rate by percentage of registered voter turnout in the last five special district elections, according to the Washington County Elections office.

Graphic courtesy Washington County Elections Office

When polls close at 8 p.m., early voting results will be posted online to results.oregonvotes.gov, with more results coming in as ballots are counted.

For more information on voting in Washington County, visit the county elections webpage at www.co.washington.or.us/AssessmentTaxation/Elections.

