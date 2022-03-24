Gales Creek Library shifts hours

Operating since 2011—with a two-year pause for Covid reasons—the public library housed inside the Gales Creek School (9125 NW Sargent Rd) is now open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Previously, the library was open 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The library, the smallest in Washington County, is run by two Gales Creek volunteers, Joyce Sauber—also the community's de facto historian—and Kate Grandusky, who is also the chair of the Forest Grove School Board.

Unaffiliated with the larger, more formal Washington County Cooperative Library Services, the library emerged from a disused . . .

