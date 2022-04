A significant chunk of funding to remove the Balm Grove Dam on Gales Creek was approved Tuesday after a vote of the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board awarded a $270,000 grant for the project to the Tualatin River Watershed Council . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Gales Creek Journal digital subscribers.

Seeking applicants for Computer Lab & Tutoring Coordinator (Program Specialist - Part-time)

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.