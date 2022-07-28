Contract awarded to begin dam removal project at Balm Grove

The Washington County Board of Commissioners—who also serve as the Clean Water Services Board of Directors—awarded a $924,950 contract to remove the Balm Grove Dam and do stream restoration work at the site to Biohabitats, Inc. Tuesday evening . . .
You have reached content available exclusively to Gales Creek Journal digital subscribers.
Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.
Already a subscriber? Login here.
We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today.