Fire season begins statewide

With the Northwest Oregon district entering fire season early Monday morning, all of the state’s Oregon Department of Forestry districts are now officially in fire season. Fire officials are once again asking people to not inadvertently torch the state . . .
You have reached content available exclusively to Gales Creek Journal digital subscribers.
Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.
Already a subscriber? Login here.
We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today.