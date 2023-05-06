Smokehouse expands hours, adds live music

Smokehouse Chicken and Guns has added additional evening hours and live music to their spot on Highway 6.

Open since March 25, the eatery formerly closed at 2 p.m., but is now open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

With the later hours comes evening entertainment, too. All the performances below will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.

As of yesterday, the restaurant has a slate of live music every weekend for the month of May. Local singer Lauren Sheehan—live music connoisseurs may have caught her playing at the Grand Lodge in Forest Grove, or serenading voters in Banks—kicked things off Friday night with a performance blending her style of folk, blues, and roots music.

Saturday night, catch bluegrass duo Whiskey Deaf at the Smokehouse.

Those who missed Sheehan’s performance on Friday will have a chance to see her again this month twice more, too.

Here’s a full accounting of the events coming this month:

May 6 Whiskey Deaf

May 12 Lauren Sheehan

May 13 Mark Shark

May 19 Lloyd Jones

May 20 Dumpster Joe and Taylor Moon

May 26 Pete Day

May 27 Terry Robb and Lauren Sheehan

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway.

More information can be found on their website and their Facebook page.