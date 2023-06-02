Fire damages Gales Creek garage

Fire crews were dispatched to a garage fire at a Wilson River Highway address near the intersection of Highways 6 and 8 at 11:50 a.m. Friday.

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston, crews arrived to find a detached two-vehicle garage with smoke visible coming from the structure.

“Crews made entry and were able to extinguish the fire quickly,” Johnston said.

FGF&R firefighters were assisted by crews from the Banks Fire District.

Fire crews went to work ventilating the building, discovering the flames were confined to an all-terrain vehicle, but that components of the roof and vents had been damaged.

Smoke and water heavily damaged the contents of the garage, and three infant turkeys perished, Johnston said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.