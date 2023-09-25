School cancelled at Dilley Elementary School after power outage

School’s out for students that attend Dilley Elementary School thanks to a power outage, the Forest Grove School District said Monday morning.

“With essential school systems relying on power – lights, sewage, water, heat, and phone – we have made the difficult decision to cancel school,” Forest Grove School District Superintendent Dave Parker said in a statement.

Unfortunately, school had already begun for the day, meaning parents would need to make arrangements to retrieve their children.

The district said students would remain in their classrooms with their teachers until they were able to be picked up.

Those with questions were urged to contact district offices at 503-357-6171.