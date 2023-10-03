U.S. Rep. Bonamici reschedules Hillsboro, other town halls

A series of town halls scheduled this week by U.S. Representative Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici have been rescheduled.

Originally, Bonamici had planned to be in St. Helens October 4, Hillsboro October 5, and Portland October 10.

“The new dates are necessary because changes to the schedule of the U.S. House of Representatives now require the Congresswoman to be in Washington, D.C. during the previous town hall dates and times,” a press release from Bonamici’s office read.

The Hillsboro town hall will now be held Thursday, November 9 at 6 p.m. at the Evergreen Middle School (456 NE Evergreen Rd, Hillsboro).

The other changed dates are in Portland, now scheduled for November 6 at 6 p.m. at the Multnomah Arts Center, and St. Helens, now scheduled for November 7 at 6 p.m. at the St. Helens Senior Center. Dates Seaside and Tillamook were unchanged.

As this story was being written, members of the House were gathering in the Capitol for a historic vote that could see House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy ousted from his leadership role.

“Town hall meetings give me an opportunity to hear directly from the people of NW Oregon about what matters to them,” said Bonamici in a press release. “I’m looking forward to meeting with constituents in each of the counties I represent, and encourage all who are able to attend.”

Bonamici is expected to update attendees about her work in Congress and answer questions from residents.

Those who are experiencing issues with federal agencies such as the VA, Social Security Administration, or IRS can meet with members of Bonamici’s staff at the town hall to get help, the press release said.