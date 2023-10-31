The rescheduled Washington Co. town hall with U.S. Rep. Bonamici has been rescheduled—as a telephone town hall

Those following along with an attempt to hold a town hall in Hillsboro for Washington County constituents of U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici have already seen the event postponed.

Now the town hall is shifting dates — to Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. — and format, to a telephone town hall.

“I always appreciate hearing from the people I’m honored to represent,” Bonamici wrote in an email. “Unfortunately, recent changes to the House schedule require me to be in Washington, DC for votes on the dates in November when I previously scheduled in-person town hall meetings,” she added.

Those November events had already been rescheduled from an earlier October date.

Now, the town hall in Hillsboro, and another scheduled in St. Helens have been consolidated to November 6 at 6 p.m. A livestream will be available online.

Participants can sign up to receive a call linking them to the town hall online. Not able to use that link? Call Bonamici’s Beaverton office at (503) 469-6010 for help.

An email from Bonamici’s office promised additional in-person events to come, but did not yet have dates, times, or locations.