Highway 6 is closed after a fatal crash in Tillamook County

Highway 6 is closed east of Tillamook due to a fatal crash, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning.

According to a social media post made just before 8 a.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed that two vehicles appeared to be involved, a car and a semi. The crash was near milepost 12 on the Wilson River Highway.

Oregon State Police are the lead investigating agency in the deadly crash. No information was immediately available on how many people were involved in the crash, nor the number of anyone injured or killed, only that at least one person had died.

For real-time traffic and closure information on state highways, visit tripcheck.com. Closures due to a fatal crash on Highway 6 typically stretch several hours while OSP investigates and emergency responders work at the scene.