Highway 6 closed for crash near summit

A crash near the summit of the Coast Range on Highway 6 has resulted in a road closure, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

The fire & rescue agency said that they had cleared the scene of a serious crash near milepost 33 just after 1:45 p.m.

Milepost 33 is on the Washington County side of the state highway near the Tillamook County line.

“The Highway is closed while [Oregon State Police] investigates the scene,” FGF&R said.

“It is unknown when the Highway will reopen,” the agency added. Because Timber Road remains closed since a March 2023 landslide, the closure leaves motorists looking to get to the coast with the choice of taking Highway 26 to the coast.

Up-to-date traffic information about the closure and other state highway information from the Oregon Department of Transportation can be viewed online at tripcheck.com.