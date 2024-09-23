Log truck spills logs on Timber Road

A log truck crashed on Timber Road south of Strassel Road, spilling logs across the roadway.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy David Huey, the driver received what appeared to be minor injuries.

“There’s a bunch of logs in the road, so they’re trying to clear it up,” Huey said in a phone call with this newspaper.

He anticipated the closure to last around two hours.

The crash area is north of Highway 6 near Glenwood and south of Strassel Road.

Timber Road remains closed north of Strassel Road for a long-term construction project to stabilize a landslide.