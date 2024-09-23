Photo courtesy Washington County Sheriff's Office
Log truck spills logs on Timber Road

by Chas Hundley

A log truck crashed on Timber Road south of Strassel Road, spilling logs across the roadway.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy David Huey, the driver received what appeared to be minor injuries.

“There’s a bunch of logs in the road, so they’re trying to clear it up,” Huey said in a phone call with this newspaper.

He anticipated the closure to last around two hours.

The crash area is north of Highway 6 near Glenwood and south of Strassel Road.

Timber Road remains closed north of Strassel Road for a long-term construction project to stabilize a landslide.

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

