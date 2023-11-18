Two bazaars, live music, and a fish release: Here’s what’s happening Saturday

You could easily make a day of all the activities happening in and around Gales Creek on Saturday, and there’s more going on, too!

Smokehouse Chicken and Guns:

Friday, November 17, catch singer-songwriter Nathan Earle from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 18, see Fog Holler, a Portland-based bluegrass outfit from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 24, catch Leah Hueser, a Portland-based folk artist currently working on her first full-length album. She’ll play from 6 – 8.

Saturday, November 25 from 6 – 8, hear Beastabilly, who’ve graced Gales Creek with performances in the past. “Rockin’ rockabilly covers with a dose of goth classics” is how they describe their sound.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway.

Carpenter Creek Farm and Winery

On Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a Christmas Bazaar will open near Dilley at the Carpenter Creek Farm and Winery.

“Join us for a holiday gift market featuring over twenty of your most fabulous local vendors,” the winery said on their website. Live music is expected from 1 to 4 p.m., Santa will be available for portraits from noon to 4 p.m., and food trucks, wine, cider, and coffee will be available as well.

More info can be found at carpentercreekfarm.org

Carpenter Creek Farm and Winery is located at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Rd.

Gales Creek Bazaar

The same day, catch the Gales Creek Holiday Bazaar at the Gales Creek School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 9125 NW Sargent Road.

Gales Creek Tavern

At the Gales Creek Tavern, catch Nashville artists Rand Brown and JoJo Scott for a holiday pop up show Saturday, November 25 at 7 p.m. The Gales Creek Tavern is located at 92754 NW Gales Creek Road.

Tillamook Forest Center

See our full story on the Tillamook Forest Center closing soon here, but note two events coming up:

This weekend, the center will host a salmon release walk on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19.

“Join us to explore life cycles, habitat requirements, and the underwater oasis of these dynamic fish,” the center said on their website. After a short presentation, those attending will walk to Jones Creek, which empties into the Wilson River near the center, and release the salmon fry raised in the forest center.

Those looking to eke out one more visit to the center can also sign up to take part in a wreath making class, with younger children invited to make a cone bird feeder. That class, with a cost of $30 for those making a wreath and $8 for a bird feeder, will take place on three days on November 24 – 26 (you only show up for one day!). Registration by November 22 is required by calling 503-815-6807.