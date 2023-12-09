What’s happening this weekend (and beyond) in Gales Creek

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday December 8, hear honkey-tonk duo Broken Flowers from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, December 9, Mike Coykendall returns from 6 to 8 p.m. Coykendall is a well-known producer and musician, notable enough to merit his own Wikipedia page.

Friday, December 15 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear Karyn Ann, followed by a Saturday December 16 session with Jeffrey Silverstein from 6 to 8 p.m.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway.

The Gales Creek Library will host a Wassail party Thursday, December 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., where cookies, singing of carols, wassail (of the nonalcoholic variety), and books will all be on hand to ring in the festive season.

The Gales Creek Library is located inside the Gales Creek School, located in downtown Gales Creek at 9125 NW Sargent Road.

The Gales Creek Tavern will host the second iteration of their annual Ugly Sweater and White Elephant Party on Saturday, December 16 at 8 p.m.

According to a Facebook event page for the party, there will be first and second prizes awarded for the ugly sweater contest, and those looking to participate in the gift exchange were asked to bring a gift with a maximum value of $10.

The Gales Creek Tavern is located in downtown Gales Creek at 9275 NW Gales Creek Road.

Sunday, December 17, catch Aram Arslanian at the Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery from 1 to 4 p.m., where, according to the farm and winery, children and dogs are welcome, and, in addition to wine, snack plates are available for purchase.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located between Watts and Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road.