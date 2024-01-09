FGSD superintendent criteria survey opens

A survey to gather input from community members, staff, students and other stakeholders in the Forest Grove School District as the district begins a search for a new superintendent has opened as of Monday, January 8.

The district, which includes Gales Creek, Dilley, and Cornelius in addition to Forest Grove, said the survey, available in English and Spanish, would close on January 22.

“Your voices are important to us and will play an integral role in the selection of our next superintendent,” said Forest Grove School Board Chair Valyrie Ingram. “We look forward to continuing this work with you,” she added.

The survey is short, containing just five questions. According to the introduction contained within the survey, submitted answers will guide the district and their consultants, Human Capital Enterprises, in building the criteria for the next superintendent.

It’s part of a multi-step process that will culminate with the school board hiring a new superintendent who will take on the role starting July 1, 2024.

More information on the superintendent search can be found on the district website, which includes an updated webpage dedicated to the search process.