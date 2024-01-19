What’s happening this weekend (and beyond) in Gales Creek, January 19, 2024

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday, January 19 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch Blair Borax, a Portland-based singer-songwriter. Here’s what the event listing had to say about the artist’s style:

“Indie-folk vocal stylings reminiscent of 1920s jazz, songwriting that is unafraid to tackle the taboo, and pop melodies that stay with you for days.”

Saturday January 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., we’ve got another Berblinger playing in Gales Creek, but this time, it’s Tobias Berblinger, who is billed as “the Luckiest Hippie Alive,” playing in bands including Roselit Bone, Kassi Valazza and The Black Doors.

Friday, January 26, hear Megan Alder, who will bring her style of upbeat swing and Americana style-music to Gales Creek from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday January 27, Catch bluegrass band Thunder Ridge from 6 to 8 p.m.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway.

