What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, February 16

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse

Friday, February 16 from 6 to 8 p.m., Just Clark, a Texan singer-songwriter, will bring his brand of music to Gales Creek.

Saturday, February 17 from 6 to 8 p.m., Dumpster Joe will play old-time jugband music on a res-o-phonic guitar. “If you know, then you know. Dumpster Joe,” the event listing says. If you don’t know, find out on Feb. 17.

Friday, February 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch Mama Sam, a Portland-based singer-songwriter with a sound described as “Mazzy Star meets Fleetwood Mac.”

Saturday February 24 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch Matt Buetow and Ian Miller. The duo have a sound described as “a classic sound reminiscent of 60’s Nashville country” and they’ll play a mix of covers and original music.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. Find them online at www.smokehousecng.com.

Events at Carpenter Creek Winery

Carpenter Creek Winery will host line dancing lessons with dance instructor “Dance Your Boots Off with Shirley” Sunday, February 18 and Sunday, March 3, both from 6 to 8 p.m.

There’s a $5 cover, and wine, beer, cider and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road. Find them online at www.carpentercreekfarm.org.

