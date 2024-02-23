What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, February 23

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse

Friday, February 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch Mama Sam, a Portland-based singer-songwriter with a sound described as “Mazzy Star meets Fleetwood Mac.”

Saturday February 24 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch Matt Buetow and Ian Miller. The duo have a sound described as “a classic sound reminiscent of 60’s Nashville country” and they’ll play a mix of covers and original music.

Friday, March 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear Pythias Braswell, a music project by Michael C. Hays.

Saturday March 2, hear Eugene-based progressive bluegrass/jamgrass band Muddy Souls from 6 to 8 p.m.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. Find them online at www.smokehousecng.com.

Events at Carpenter Creek Winery

Friday, March 1, The Whatabouts? Band will perform live at Carpenter Creek Winery from 6 – 9 p.m. There’s a $10 cover (free for the winery’s wine club members) to hear the classic rock cover band. On hand will be T. Wayne BBQ with dinner available for purchase. Doors at 5. Table reservations available by texting 503-477-0374.

Carpenter Creek Winery will host line dancing lessons with dance instructor “Dance Your Boots Off with Shirley” Sunday, March 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

There’s a $5 cover, and wine, beer, cider and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road. Find them online at www.carpentercreekfarm.org.

Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.