What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, March 1

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday, March 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear Pythias Braswell, a music project by Michael C. Hays.

Saturday March 2, hear Eugene-based progressive bluegrass/jamgrass band Muddy Souls from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear Josiah Payne & Patrick Connel playing their folk, indie, and bluegrass music.

Saturday, March 9 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear The Moonshine, a stringband described as having “deep roots in all manner of Folk, Indie Rock, Pop, Blues, and Spiritual traditions, the group focuses mainly on the songs that Michael Gerard Levasseur has written over the course of a lifetime traversing back and forth between the East and West Coasts of the United States.”

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Live music at the Gales Creek Tavern

Returning to the Gales Creek Tavern Saturday, March 2 starting at 7 p.m. is Rand Brown. The tavern said those wishing to reserve a seat should call (503-359-1400) or message their Facebook page.

The Gales Creek Tavern is located in downtown Gales Creek at 9275 NW Gales Creek Road.

Live music at Carpenter Creek Winery

Friday, March 1, The Whatabouts? Band will perform live at Carpenter Creek Winery from 6 – 9 p.m. There’s a $10 cover (free for the winery’s wine club members) to hear the classic rock cover band. On hand will be T. Wayne BBQ. Doors at 5. Table reservations available by texting 503-477-0374.

Carpenter Creek Winery will host line dancing lessons with dance instructor “Dance Your Boots Off with Shirley” Sunday, March 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

There’s a $5 cover, and wine, beer, cider and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road.

Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.