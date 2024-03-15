What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, March 15

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday March 15 from 6 to 8 p.m., catch Ritchie Young & Leo Moon. Young is lead singer of Portland-based indie rock band Loch Lomond, and Leo Moon is the solo act of Brian Koch, of Blitzen Trapper fame.

Saturday, March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. Leah Hueser, a Portland based singer-songwriter with a folk emphasis will play.

Friday March 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. catch Kyle Glenn, a Portland born and raised musical artist with musical inspiration ranging from Modest Mouse to The Talking Heads to John Prine, Gillian Welch, and The Mountain Goats.

Saturday, March 23 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear The Horsenecks, a duo comprised of Oregonian Gabrielle Macrae and Liverpudlian—a real and delightful term for natives of Liverpool, England—Barry Southern. The two play “hard-hitting and heartfelt, traditional and original roots music,” according to the event’s description.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Live music at Carpenter Creek Winery

Friday, March 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Nash Brothers Band will perform live at Carpenter Creek Winery. There’s a $10 cover (free for the winery’s wine club members) to hear the classic and modern country covers band. wine, beer, and hard cider available for purchase.

Friday, March 22 from 6 to 9 p.m., classic rock cover band Richie Bean & The Midnight Travelers will bring their music to the farm, located between the historic Watts community and Dilley. It’s part of the venue’s spring Friday Night Dance Party series, and has a $10 cover charge.

Table reservations available by texting 503-477-0374.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road.

Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.