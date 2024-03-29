What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, March 29

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse:

Friday, March 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., hear Nick Drummond, a Seattle singer-songwriter. “To hear Drummond’s songs is to sit down at a long dining room table, tuck in your napkin and begin to digest all that’s set before you,” the event’s description says. And, since it’s at the Smokehouse, you can get an actual food-based feast, too.

Saturday, March 30, Lewi Longmire will play from 6 to 8 p.m. He’s described as Portland’s multi-instrumentalist “go to guy,” and before that, he was based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Friday, April 5 from 6 to 8 p.m., Jacob Westfall, an Americana tender-rock (a sub-genre a quick google search reveals appears to only be associated with Westfall) artist will play. You may recognize the name; he’s appeared on American Idol and on The Voice.

Saturday, April 6 from 6 to 8 p.m., Dumpster Joe returns. He’s been here before, and he may be back. Catch him playing jugband music on a res-o-phonic guitar.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Live music at the Gales Creek Tavern

Returning to the Gales Creek Tavern Saturday, March 30 for a 21+ show starting at 7 p.m. is Big Country. The tavern said those wishing to reserve a seat should call (503-359-1400) or message their Facebook page.

The Gales Creek Tavern is located in downtown Gales Creek at 9275 NW Gales Creek Road.

Live music at Carpenter Creek Winery

Friday, April 5 from 6 to 9 p.m., classic rock cover group The Boneheads Band will return. Doors at 5, $10 cover (free for wine club members) with beer, hard cider, soft drinks and snack plate for purchase.

Table reservations available by texting 503-477-0374

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road

Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.

Correction: The Gales Creek Journal mixed up two artists for the show playing at the Gales Creek Tavern. In fact, the artist playing is Big Country, NOT Rand Brown, who are, in fact, two distinct entities. We regret the error.