Hagg Lake to host two summer concerts in 2024

Washington County Parks will host two free concerts at Hagg Lake’s Boat Ramp C this summer, the first featuring Nate Botsford Saturday, July 13 and the second Rockit Radio Saturday August 3.

“Community concerts are free and open to the public,” Washington County Parks said on a website for the events. The usual $7 parking fee at the park remains, however.

Both shows start at 7 p.m. and are opened by Las Mariposas Folklóricas, a children’s dance troupe, at 6:15 p.m.

“Ballet Folklorico is where the magic of Mexico comes alive. We honor and promote Mexican culture, heritage, and identity,” a description for the troupe reads.

Also on hand is a beer garden, food carts, watercraft rentals, and children’s activities sponsored by Forest Grove Parks & Rec and the Forest Grove Public Library.

More information about what to bring, pets, and bees can be found online.

Scoggins Valley Park is located at 50250 SW Scoggins Valley Road, Gaston, OR 97119.