Hillside Road barn fire still spewing smoke from burning hazelnuts

A barn used to dry hazelnuts on Hillside Road continues to send smoke into the air Friday morning, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

Firefighters began battling the blaze Thursday night and were on scene well into early Friday morning.

“There is no need to report a smoky smell unless you can see the source of it. This will be smoking for most of the day on Friday,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

While the majority of the fire was out late Thursday night, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said the weakened structure surrounding hazelnut drying equipment made it difficult to access the still burning areas.

By 1:15 a.m. Friday, crews had cleared the scene.

Photo courtesy Forest Grove Fire & Rescue

“The property owner has a sprinkler still wetting down the hoppers full of nuts. There will be smoke and steam coming for the area throughout the morning,” FGF&R said.

Later Friday morning as the sun rose, the smoke continued.

Video courtesy FGF&R

“The Hillside Road fire is still putting off a tremendous amount of smoke, and it’s reported to be noticed as far as the north side of the [Forest Grove] city limits, Now that it’s daylight, we are working to remove the building that surrounds the hazelnut dryer, and get to the deeply burning nuts still inside,” FGF&R said.

The agency said those sensitive to smoke should keep windows shut and turn off heating and air conditioning.

“The smoke is put off by the massive piles of hazelnuts, there are no chemicals involved,” the agency added.