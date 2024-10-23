October 22 Forest Grove School Board report

The Forest Grove School District (FGSD) Board of Directors met Tuesday, Oct. 22, starting with a work session followed by a shorter regular meeting.

During the work session, board members heard a presentation on the Oregon Statewide Assessment System (OSAS) and local benchmarks from FGSD Director of Teaching and Learning Arturo Lomeli.

After the work session, board members took a short break and moved into the regular business meeting.

Following a report on high school activities from Student Rep. Paola Garcia Andrade, Board Chair Kristy Kottkey gave a report noting her work in the community in listening to community concerns about the district and in building legislative priorities to push the district’s needs to the state’s lawmakers.

The Oregon Legislature will convene in February 2025. It’s through the legislature that the bulk of funding for schools across the state is determined.

She also addressed a recent news story in the Forest Grove News-Times that noted that students in the district had shown a slight improvement in math and science test scores, but remained below statewide averages.

The story cited state data from the Oregon Department of Education, and did not quote any Forest Grove School District staff.

Kottkey said during her time staffing a city of Forest Grove-run booth at Octoberfest, she heard from community members concerns around growth in the school district and how district schools would be able to handle growth.

FGSD Superintendent Suzanne West gave a report, with the caveat that much of what she had planned to discuss had already been covered by Student Rep. Paola Garcia Andrade earlier in the meeting.

“I was thinking just a moment ago that I might need to start arm-wrestling our student advisor on who gets to say what,” West quipped.

West reported that the district’s homecoming parade was a success.

“During the parade, I think many of the youth of the Forest Grove community had an early Halloween,” West said. She described the amount of candy netted by parade-goers as a tremendous haul.

“My takeaway from the parade was just how much fun people were having,” West said. “Us who were walking in the parade, of course, but the community as well, they were cheering as we went past, they were high-fiving, they were engaged with each of the different floats, and especially the students.”