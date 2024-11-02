Stringtown Road reopens after three-month closure

Stringtown Road reopened early after a three-month closure to replace a bridge with a culvert over Prickett Creek, Washington County Land Use and Transportation said.

On Oct. 29, the project was “significantly complete,” Washington County Land Use and Transportation (LUT) said on the county’s Stringtown Road Bridge Replacement project webpage.

“The Stringtown Road project team streamlined their schedule and worked closely with the contractor to complete work 27 days ahead of schedule,” the county said.

The project was first scheduled to begin in 2019. It was delayed, and rescheduled for 2022, then to 2023, and then delayed again to begin construction in early July of 2024, according to a webpage dedicated to the project by LUT.

After another short delay, the project began July 29, 2024.

The former timbered bridge between Sylvia Lane and Prickett Road had decaying wood cross-braces, and was nearing the end of its lifespan, according to LUT. In place of the 1961 bridge, a concrete open-bottom box culvert now transports Prickett Creek — and aids in fish passage — one of 17 tributaries to Gales Creek.

About .5 miles below the bridge replacement area, Prickett Creek enters Gales Creek in the community historically known as Watts at the Gales Creek Road and Stringtown Road intersection.

An estimated $1.8 million project cost was drawn from the Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program (MSTIP 3e) and the Road Fund Bridge Program.