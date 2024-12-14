Annual Wassail party back in Gales Creek Dec. 19

The Annual Wassail party, held every year in December at the Gales Creek School library is back December 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We look forward to celebrating this centuries-old tradition which originated in pre-Christian times as a way to ensure a good harvest and then evolved into singing and drinking to the health of the next season’s crop,” a statement from the event’s organizers read.

The event, spearheaded by library heads Kate Grandusky and Joyce Sauber, will feature music by Steve Jerrett, who will play Christmas carols accompanied by anyone who wishes to sing.

Also on hand will be the titular wassail—a nonalcoholic version of a traditional spiced apple cider —and cookies.

“All are welcome to come and join in,” event organizers said.

Attendees can also check out library books while they are there.

The Gales Creek School, which houses part of the Forest Grove School District’s Oak Grove Academy and the Gales Creek Library is located at 9125 NW Sargent Road.