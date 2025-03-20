Gales Creek Journal Weekly Newsletter | March 19, 2025

March 19, Volume 1, issue #1

Good evening, Gales Creek Journal readers!

You may have noticed you’re not receiving our email newsletters. I’m happy to report that’s changed. We were having some deliverability issues with our previous email provider, so I’ve fired ’em and we’ve just completed a transition to a new platform and resumed newsletter delivery.

I’ve taken the opportunity to change the format of our newsletter as well; on my end, it’s a little quicker to write these, and easier to link our stories into the email.

You can help us make sure this new format is working by sending me a quick reply to this email.

We’re rolling out an events calendar as well – see our first installment below near the bottom of this email. It includes the next seven days of events that we could find in the greater Gales Creek region, and some recreation dates for local fishing holes like Hagg Lake.

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

www.galescreekjournal.com Bob and Cherri Klaumann bid farewell to Lake Stop Grocery For over 50 years, Hagg Lake has been a top recreation spot for visitors from western Washington County and beyond. For just as long, the Klaumann family has welcomed locals… Read more

www.galescreekjournal.com Gales Creek Church food pantry receives $500 donation Jenniffer Kringelhede, a realtor with Partain Properties LLC, presented an oversize check for $500 to the Gales Creek Food Pantry, a program housed within the Gales Creek Community Church of… Read more

EVENTS

Today, Wednesday | March 19, 2025

Thursday | March 20, 2025

Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Friday | March 21, 2025

Friday Night Barn Dance with Coppermill – Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery

Saturday | March 22, 2025

Sunday | March 23, 2025

Nature’s Yucky! – Tillamook Forest Center

Amazing Amphibians – Tillamook Forest Center

That’s all for now; thanks for reading!