Gales Creek Journal Weekly Newsletter | March 19, 2025

by Chas Hundley on

March 19, Volume 1, issue #1

Good evening, Gales Creek Journal readers!

You may have noticed you’re not receiving our email newsletters. I’m happy to report that’s changed. We were having some deliverability issues with our previous email provider, so I’ve fired ’em and we’ve just completed a transition to a new platform and resumed newsletter delivery.

I’ve taken the opportunity to change the format of our newsletter as well; on my end, it’s a little quicker to write these, and easier to link our stories into the email.

You can help us make sure this new format is working by sending me a quick reply to this email.

We’re rolling out an events calendar as well – see our first installment below near the bottom of this email. It includes the next seven days of events that we could find in the greater Gales Creek region, and some recreation dates for local fishing holes like Hagg Lake.

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

www.galescreekjournal.com

Bob and Cherri Klaumann bid farewell to Lake Stop Grocery

For over 50 years, Hagg Lake has been a top recreation spot for visitors from western Washington County and beyond. For just as long, the Klaumann family has welcomed locals…

Read more
www.galescreekjournal.com

Gales Creek Church food pantry receives $500 donation

Jenniffer Kringelhede, a realtor with Partain Properties LLC, presented an oversize check for $500 to the Gales Creek Food Pantry, a program housed within the Gales Creek Community Church of…

Read more
www.galescreekjournal.com

Tree planting event at Balm Grove scheduled for March 22

A volunteer tree planting effort has been scheduled for Saturday, March 22 at the Balm Grove property in Gales Creek.

Read more
www.galescreekjournal.com

Oregon schools to get another record payout from state lands revenue

The Forest Grove School District will receive $851,228 from revenues generated from leases and industry permitted on state lands.

Read more
www.galescreekjournal.com

1925 in Gales Creek: Paved toll road ‘over the Wilson river route’ considered

Gales Creek in 1925: Paved toll road ‘over the Wilson river route’ considered and more news of a century ago!

Read more

EVENTS

Today, Wednesday | March 19, 2025

Thursday | March 20, 2025

  • Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Friday | March 21, 2025

Saturday | March 22, 2025

Sunday | March 23, 2025

That’s all for now; thanks for reading!

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

