A fatal crash has closed Highway 6 one mile west of the Timber Rd. junction, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Photo from the scene courtesy Forest Grove Fire & Rescue

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said that flames had engulfed two vehicles involved in the crash near milepost 37, and that the road was slick with ice.

Emergency crews were first dispatched to the crash at 8:27 a.m., and found a log truck and a pickup truck with extreme damage. Both vehicles were in flames.

A second crash near mile post 33 also occurred around 9:38 a.m., with three people involved in a single rollover crash. One patient was taken to a trauma hospital from that crash.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the highway has reopened, but delays remain.

This is a developing story.