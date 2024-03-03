Gales Creek Road closed for crash in downtown Gales Creek

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said that Gales Creek Road is closed following a crash between Sargent Road and Old Wilson Road in downtown Gales Creek. A detour exists around the crash via Sargent Road.

No information was immediately available on if there were injuries or when the road would reopen.

This story has been updated to remove references to the number of vehicles involved. An eyewitness account described a single vehicle, but we couldn’t be certain after reviewing a photo from the scene.