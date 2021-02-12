Free Gales Creek • Weather • Transportation

A layer of ice and snow blanketed the region overnight, and there's more coming in the forecast.

Icicles hang from a gutter in Gales Creek on Feb. 12, 2021. Photo: Chas Hundley

The Forest Grove School District announced Friday morning that meal service, limited in person instruction, athletics and activities in the district, but that students won't get a real snow day due to comprehensive distance learning, unlike their neighbors in Banks who have the day off due to the weather.

The Gales Creek area is under a Winter Storm Warning until at least 4 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters with the Portland branch of the National Weather Service have said that a second wave of various forms of frozen precipitation are coming Friday night. Specifically, forecasters believe that "significant freezing rain accumulations" are likely for the Coast Range.

"Freezing rain, sleet and some snow will persist to the west and south of downtown Portland," the agency said.

West of Portland may see less snow than areas closer to the Gorge, with one to three inches expected Friday.

Forecasters continue to tweak the expected weather, so keep an eye on your favorite weather app, website, or TV station, because conditions and forecasts are likely to change by the time you read this.

Power outages due to wind and ice, slick roads, and cold temperatures are all hazards noted by the weather agency during the winter storm.

"Please remember, to report an incident or assistance, NEVER message or post to agencies on Facebook. Always call 9-1-1 or the non-emergency number (503-629-0111)." Forest Grove Fire and Rescue said in a social media post on Friday.

Check road conditions on state highways at Tripcheck; visit wc-roads.com for county-maintained roads.