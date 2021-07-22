Free Fire • ODF • Tillamook State Forest

Fire crews are pushing into the interior of the Game Hog Creek Fire as they work to establish a 300 foot perimeter free of burning material, the Oregon Department of Forestry said on Wednesday.

A map of the Game Hog Creek Fire on Tuesday, July 20. Map: Oregon Department of Forestry

As fire crews move into what the department called “heavy mop-up,” portable water tanks and pumps are in place at the fire to support crews in their efforts.

An example of a portable water tank in use by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue during a training exercise in Gales Creek on July 17, 2018. Photo: Chas Hundley

Trees that pose a high risk of falling have been felled.

The area of the fire is holding at 182 acres, with the fire fully mapped.

While the fire is considered 100% lined, the fire burning in the cliffs near Elk Creek remains a concern.

