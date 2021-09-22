Gales Creek • Tillamook State Forest • Crime

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a person caught on camera appearing to superglue the locks on a gate near the Gales Creek Campground on Rogers Road while walking his dogs.

Images taken from camera stills, courtesy Washington County Sheriff's Office

Update: The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that a suspect had been located, but did not yet specify if he had been charged with any crime.

The latest gluing incident occurred Monday, September 22

It’s the second time this month that the gate has been glued at the Gales Creek Campground, located near Highway 6 on the eastern edge of the Tillamook State Forest.

In a video, the suspect is seen stooping to stop the gate’s seals with superglue, perhaps unaware that he is being filmed from a nearby security camera. His two harnessed dogs do not take part in the vandalism.

In the video, the man was seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, and baseball cap.

Public assistance in identifying the man has been sought by the sheriff’s office, who asked that anyone with information call the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111, referencing case #50-21-13740.