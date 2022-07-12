Vehicle burns near Highway 6 summit

Firefighters from Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Banks Fire District, and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a vehicle fire near mile post 33 on Highway 6 Tuesday afternoon, keeping the flames from the vehicle from spreading into the nearby forest. No one was injured . . .

