Forest Grove School District hosts flu, COVID vaccine clinic for district families Wednesday

The Forest Grove School District, in partnership with a Portland-based immunization company, will host a flu and COVID vaccine and booster clinic Wednesday in Forest Grove.

The clinic is open to all Forest Grove School District families, which includes Gales Creek and Dilley-area students and their families.

The company administering the clinic, GetAaFluShot.com, is a Portland-based immunization clinic that has been administering vaccines since 1991, according to their website.

Scheduled for Wednesday, December 14 from 3 to 7 p.m., the clinic is available via a signup form on a first come, first served basis at the district’s Tom McCall East cafeteria.

More information on flu and COVID vaccines in Washington County can be found online.

Tom McCall Upper Elementary East is located in Forest Grove at 1341 Pacific Avenue.