A work party is expected to take place this morning, Saturday May 6 at 10 a.m. at the Gales Creek Fire Station to prepare the grounds for the building’s 50th anniversary in June. Event organizers asked that volunteers bring gloves and gardening tools.

The Gales Creek Fire Station is located at 52155 NW Old Wilson River Road in downtown Gales Creek.

Today’s weather forecast calls for scattered showers, partly sunny skies, and a high of 59.