Gales Creek National Night Out is coming back

Like events everywhere, Gales Creek’s National Night Out was cancelled due to COVID-19.

It’s coming back.

But it’ll need the help of volunteers to pull it off, organizers say.

An informal group will meet Thursday evening at the Gales Creek School in the library starting at 6:30 p.m. to go over what’s still needed to get the event off the ground.

“It takes a community to put on an event like this,” Sheri Bagdonas said in a social media post urging Gales Creek residents to pitch in.

Unlock all stories and support the independent Gales Creek Journal newsroom with a digital subscription.

The Gales Creek Library is located inside the Gales Creek School building at 9125 NW Sargent Road in downtown Gales Creek.

Scheduled for Tuesday August 1 at 6 p.m. at the Gales Creek School, Gales Creek’s iteration of National Night Out has become one of the biggest community events in the Gales Creek Valley, featuring a potluck, a door prize drawing for adults and kids, and booths from local first responders and law enforcement agencies.

Sometimes, it’s even been emceed by this newspaper’s editor.

This year’s event will be the 16th time the event has been held in Gales Creek.