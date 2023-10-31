Volunteer opportunities abound in firefighting, elsewhere

Want to volunteer to be a firefighter in western Washington County? Both Banks Fire District and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue have openings in their volunteer programs.

At Banks Fire (Banks, Buxton, Manning, Timber and surrounding areas), a sign placed on Main Street put the call out for people within the community to join the agency, directing would-be volunteers to contact the district to find out more.

“Whether you’re looking to make a difference, learn and develop new skills, or for an extra activity to be involved in volunteer firefighting could be for you!” the sign read.

Those interested can find more information by calling the district (503-324-6262), by emailing (info@banksfire.org), or by visiting banksfire.org/recruitment.

In Forest Grove, which serves the Gales Creek and Glenwood areas through a longstanding agreement with the Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District, the window to become a volunteer firefighter this round closes November 5 at 11:59 p.m.

“This is a prime opportunity to give back to your community as well as gain experience in the emergency service field,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said in a social media post.

The Gales Creek station has long struggled to attract volunteers from the Gales Creek area, and while free housing for volunteer firefighters in Gales Creek has helped bring outside students in who live there and volunteer, there remains a significant need for Gales Creek-area community members to join the district.

Those interested can find out more online or by emailing sblack@forestgrove-or.gov.

Other ways to serve

Not interested or able to become a volunteer firefighter? There are several other opportunities to make a difference in the local region.

CERT

While it’s too late to sign up for the Banks Fire District’s inaugural Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) classes, another round is expected to begin in January. Email CERT@banksfire.org with your name, address, phone number, and email address for more information.

Blood drives

Several blood drives are available in the local region this fall.

Forest Grove

Monday, November 13 & Tuesday Nov. 14: The Forest Grove United Church of Christ will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.

Thursday, November 16: The Forest Grove LDS Stake will host a drive from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., but as of press time, this drive was full.

Wednesday, November 29: The Forest Grove Elks Lodge will host a blood drive from 12 to 6 p.m.

Banks

Wednesday, November 8: The Banks High School will host a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, December 1: The Banks Fire District will host a blood drive from 12 to 5 p.m.

Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 for eligibility information and to schedule a donation.